



This is the 6th year that the Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) will be the lead sponsor of Broward: Read for the Record, to be held on Thursday, November 7th. This year’s chosen book is “Thank You, Omu!” by Oge Mora, which tells the story of a stew so tasty it brings the whole neighborhood together!

Sponsored nationally by Jumpstart, a national early education organization working toward the day every child in America enters kindergarten prepared to succeed, Read for the Record brings together millions of people each year in classrooms, libraries, community centers, and homes across the USA to highlight the importance of building early literacy and language skills for every child, so that all children have the opportunity to enter kindergarten prepared to succeed.

Here in Broward, CSC and our partners are ensuring that all four and five-year-olds receive a copy of the book to take home. 40,000 copies of the book have been purchased and now it’s time to recruit the hundreds of volunteers needed to read and distribute them in classrooms all over the county on the same day. As in years past, many of the Broward Reads Coalition/Campaign for Grade Level Reading community partners have joined CSC to support this endeavor: Broward County Government, Broward County Public Schools, the Jim Moran Foundation, United Way, Castle Group, the Early Learning Coalition, PNC Bank, and community activist Georgia Robinson are among those sponsoring the effort.

You are invited to be volunteer readers to sit with the children and share your love of reading. If you have done this in the past, you know how much fun it is. If you haven’t, you will definitely want to this year. The book is beautiful! You will even be provided with tips on reading to young children.

Sign up to read at www.handsonbroward.org. Follow the “Register Now” link. If you prefer a particular school or general area, make sure you indicate the location.

For more about the campaign visit cscbroward.org/browardreads.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorizes the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about the Children’s Services Council, please call (954) 377-1000 or visit our website: cscbroward.org. Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

Sponsored by the Children’s Services Council of Broward County.