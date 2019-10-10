MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the death of Zorra, the disabled dog, which was inside a Volvo when it was stolen last Thursday from a Dollar Tree parking lot in Oakland Park.

The missing car with the dead dog in the backseat was eventually located at a tow yard on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, Jephthe Jean Francois, 19, was arrested in the case and is now facing several charges, including vehicular theft.

Francois refused the help of a public defender during first court appearance before a Broward judge.

Last Thursday, Wanda Ferrari was in a shopping center located in the 3400 block of Andrews Avenue when her car was stolen with Zorra inside.

She had left the car running with the air conditioning on for Zorra while she popped into the Dollar Tree store.

When she returned, the car and the dog were gone.

“That is my child. I am going through breast cancer again. She went through it with me the first time,” Ferrari explained. “We rescued her.

She’s a rescue. She rescued me, I’m rescuing her. She’s rescuing me back.”

Zorra was Ferrari’s constant companion.

Zorra’s back legs were paralyzed and her front legs don’t work. She was forced to use a pink wheelchair.

“I was in shock,” said Ferrari after she realized what had happened.

Rescue groups like Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades took up the cause asking everyone to spread Zorra’s picture and story.

Earlier this week, Ferrari, pleaded with the public, “Please bring my child home. I’m going through cancer again. I need her, she’s my rock.”

Francois is being held at Broward’s main jail.