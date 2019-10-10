MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Designer outfits on display, as the official dress is unveiled for the look of an army of volunteers in Miami.

“I’m just proud to be the captain of our team it’s critical for me to make us look great here,” said Dan Marino.

Marino was one of the famous faces and a Super Bowl ambassador who was there to help show off the new look in the leadup to the biggest sporting event in the world.

The polos, hats, and jackets all come courtesy of Perry Ellis.

The Miami based designer was giving away 10,000 uniforms at no charge to the Super Bowl Host Committee to outfit every volunteer in the region.

CEO and President of Perry Ellis Oscar FeldenKreis say the designs are made of 50% sustainable fabrics.

They’re made for a network of 10,000 volunteers who’ll be stationed across South Florida at hotels, restaurants, and locations like Bayfront Park to help usher in the big game.

“We’ll go through 15 applicants everybody will have a background check and then training and then they’re going to be deployed,” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the Super Bowl Host Committee.

Part fo the presentation was also about the role that Brightline will play as the City prepares to swell by tens of thousands.

“We feel like we’re the answer for anyone hoping to avoid traffic, the headache of parking and the stress of I-95,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline.

Super Bowl LIV will be played next year in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.