MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say they have arrested two men and are still looking for a third in connection to a violent carjacking caught on surveillance video at a gas station.

Authorities said it happened at around 7:30 a.m. on September 19 at the Pro Energy gas station in the 7000 block of North Miami Avenue.

Gas station cameras show the moment Darrell Burns approaches a woman’s car and grabs her by the shoulders and forces her out of the vehicle.

The woman is seen landing hard on the ground after being forcefully ejected by Burns.

Burns then jumps into the vehicle and is joined by a second suspect, later identified as Jeremiah Moore and a third suspect.

Police said they fled southbound on North Miami Avenue from Northwest 79th Street.

The victim told police she knew all three suspects because they “frequent the gas station daily.”

Moore was later apprehended by police and Burns arrested on Wednesday.

They are being held without bond and face charges of robbery, carjacking, and burglary with assault or battery.

The third suspect is being sought.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).