MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two men caught on camera going on a robbery spree at a Miami-Dade flea market.

Cameras showed as the duo entered the parking lot of the Tropicana Flea Market at 951 NW 36th Street last month.

One of the two is seen holding a gun as they approached a woman and demanded her belongings. They then moved on to the people in the car.

As the robbers walked away, one of them fired his gun in the direction of the car.

The thieves then approached a final victim, pistol whipping the man and taking his cell phone. The victim was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Anyone with any information on these crimes should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 – TIPS.

