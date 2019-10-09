Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
Around 2 a.m., police found a man who had been shot in the head lying in the middle of the road at 102nd Street and NW 26th Avenue.
The man was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center but did not survive.
According to the man’s brothers and mother, he was 24-years-old and was shot after he came home from a casino.
Police have not released the man’s name or said what led to the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.