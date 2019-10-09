Comments
OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman is accused of trying to kill her children by crashing into a palm tree.
A week after the crash, three of four children have been released from the hospital.
Calicia L. Williams, 36, and her 13-year-old daughter remain at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
Williams told investigators her husband caused the crash by putting a hex on her. One child told officers their mother told them to remove their seatbelts just before impact.
Ocala police said Williams will be taken to jail once she’s released, to face four attempted murder charges in the October 2nd crash.
Authorities say 7-year-old twins and a 9-year-old child are now being cared for by relatives. The twins’ birthday was Tuesday.
