



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature, is the newest exhibit inside Frost Science Museum. It’s all about how mathematical patterns are all over everything in the natural world.

This interactive and immersive exhibit is centered around an elaborate mirror maze where guests can lose themselves in a seemingly infinite repeating pattern of mirrors.

“Okay, I just hit a wall,” says CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo while trying to navigate the maze. “That’s alright, go back and find another way,” replies Frost Science Director of Education Daniela Oihuela, who joined Lisa inside the maze.

The entire exhibit, she explains, centers around math.

“The idea behind it is fun. It’s revealing how things you’d never expect or haven’t looked at in a certain way, have math shapes and repeating a pattern all around,” Daniela says.

The Mirror Maze exhibit, which was created by The Museum of Science in Chicago, exposes and explains the mathematical patterns that abound in the natural world.

From the nested spirals of a sunflower’s seeds, to the ridges of a majestic mountain range, to the layout of the Universe, each provides a unique perspective of our daily surroundings. Various interactive elements allow for hands-on learning to understand that math is all around us in everyday life, revealing the beauty of our world through numbers.

Additional interactive highlights of the exhibition include:

Lenticular images that animate imagery from nature, showing the many repeating patterns that are easily identifiable—if they know where to look!

Draw patterns on a digital screen—like connecting dots to draw spirals and creating Fibonacci rectangles—and see real-world objects that show that same pattern.

Step in front of a large two-way mirror and strike various poses while a projection superimposes patterns and proportions on your body in real time.

Look through an eyepiece to observe how blood vessels branch within your eyes.

Observe just how much symmetry—or lack thereof—is present in the human face.

Compose a piece of music using symmetry: vary a single musical motive and hear your creations played back.

Discover and compare similar patterns in architecture from varying parts of the world—from the Taj Mahal to the Beijing National Stadium—built millennia apart.

Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature is on exhibit at Frost Science from Oct. 12- April 12. Click here for more information.