MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two workers had to be rescued after the scaffold they were on malfunctioned more than 30 feet off the ground.
Miami Fire Rescue performed the rescue at a construction site at 2500 SW 28th Lane.
“At approximately 8 o’clock this morning we received a call about two construction workers hanging from the side of the building. Upon arrival, we saw both gentlemen in safety harnesses were hanging from the side of the building. We then brought one of our units with a ladder, positioned it to safely bring down the first person,” said assistant fire chief Adrian Plasencia.
Firefighters on the roof then dropped a line to the second worker, who was trapped higher up on the scaffold.
“The line was used to secure the person, that way we could make an effective and safe transfer to the ladder and he was safely brought down as well,” said Plasencia.
Neither man was injured.
It is unknown what caused the scaffolding to malfunction.
