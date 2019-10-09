Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes football team is making a change at quarterback.
N’Kosi Perry will start this Friday night versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jarren Williams gets the hook after dealing with a shoulder injury that could’ve contributed to him throwing three interceptions against Virginia Tech.
Perry came on in relief of Williams against the Hokies after the first three series of the game resulted in turnovers.
Perry showed poise in a nearly impossible situation, leading a rally against Virginia Tech. He threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns.
Miami now turns to the red shirt sophomore who started six games in 2018.
The Canes are banking on his experience and new found maturity to lead them past Virginia.
