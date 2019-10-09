MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for information that will help them figure out what happened to a woman who disappeared nearly a month ago.

On September 11th, Caroline Norris left her home in the 1100 block of NW 103rd Street, telling family members she was going to walk to a nearby convenience store. That was the last they heard from her.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau, went to the 60-year-old’s neighborhood where they passed out flyers and went door to door, asking area residents if they had seen her.

“My mom means everything to me. It’s my mom, you only get one mom, so she means everything to me,” Kimah Norris said through tears.

“She’s my heart, she’s my everything, she’s been gone for 30 days. I wish somebody would call, just let me know, relieve my heart because I am hurting inside,” said Norris’ sister Clara Johnson.

Norris left her home around 7:30 p.m. She was going to a local market about a block away with ten dollars so she could buy bananas.

“This has been devastating. I haven’t slept for more than two hours,” said Norris’ daughter Emetrail Norris.

“This is totally, totally out of her character. Never has she ever done this before. My momma calls all the time, like no matter where she is, she calls,” said Kimah Norris

Norris, who stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, has trouble with her vision and uses a red and black walker.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and a long black wig.

“We’ve done the investigative portion of this and we’ve come up empty handed,” said Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart.

“She knows a lot of people, she loved to walk to the store, for her to go missing that particular day, without a trace, without a phone call, without any information is just unbelieveable,” said Norris’ niece Taronda Jones. “We just want to know that she’s alive, that she’s here, where is she. If you’re here just pick up a phone and call. Just tell us you’re okay.”

“If anybody sees my baby sister, please call somebody,” said Clara Johnson.

Anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts is asked to call the police (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).