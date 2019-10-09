Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale public safety aides helped a raccoon pull its head out of a can on Tuesday morning.
It happened at Holiday Park, in the 1100 block of G. Harold Martin Dr, in Fort Lauderdale.
The entire incident was caught on cellphone video and was uploaded to the Fort Lauderdale Police Twitter account Wednesday.
#FLPD You CAN do anything you put your HEAD to! On Tuesday morning in Holiday Park, several of our Public Safety Aides helped to free this raccoon whose head was stuck in a can. @FTLCityNews @FLFR411 @playlauderdale pic.twitter.com/pF6KKjy5aq
— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) October 9, 2019
It shows how two public safety aides help pull a park raccoon out of a can.
