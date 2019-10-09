Filed Under:Broward, Fort Lauderdale, Holiday Park, Local TV, Miami News, Public Safety Aides, Raccoon


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale public safety aides helped a raccoon pull its head out of a can on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Holiday Park, in the 1100 block of G. Harold Martin Dr, in Fort Lauderdale.

The entire incident was caught on cellphone video and was uploaded to the Fort Lauderdale Police Twitter account Wednesday.

It shows how two public safety aides help pull a park raccoon out of a can.

