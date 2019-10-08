MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A Miami Beach police officer is facing disciplinary action after appearing in a social media video which appears to show him faking the arrest of three scantily clad women and marching them to the front door of police headquarters.
It’s unclear when the video was taken but it showed up on Instagram, apparently posted by one of the women in the video.
Officer William Beeker is seen escorting three handcuffed women, dressed in lingerie, to the front doors of department headquarters.
The women were not under arrest when this video was shot.
Later the officer is seen on an ATV talking to the women and the video caption reads, “We ended up being good girls.”
Miami Beach police released a short statement about the video that reads, “Monday, October 7th, the department was made aware of a video posted to social media. Chief Richard Clements immediately launched an internal affairs investigation and placed Officer William Beeker on an administrative capacity while the investigation takes its course.”
Internal affairs is investigating.
