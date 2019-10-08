PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – In the aftermath of last year’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida lawmakers took immediate action.
They passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in the hopes of preventing another attack.
It was welcomed news for gun safety advocates, who for years had faced tough opposition.
However, some still say the measure did not go far enough.
This week, two South Florida lawmakers introduced a bill in the state House and the Senate that calls for background checks on people buying ammunition.
The bill is known as “Jaime’s Law” – named after Jaime Guttenberg, one of the 17 killed in the Parkland mass shooting.
State Rep. Dan Daley stopped by the CBS4 Studio to discuss the proposed bill.
