DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old boy with autism has been found safe.
Jack Brown, 17, was reported missing Monday after he was last seen at Deerfield Beach High School.
His family said they moved from Indianapolis in June and he has no sense of direction.
They added that he had no money or phone on him.
So far, no details on where he was found. but a BSO tweet states “Jack Brown has been located and is safe.”
