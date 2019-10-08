WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man who spent 10 days in jail after oversleeping and missing jury duty had his record cleared Monday by a judge.

Judge John Kastrenakes vacated Deandre Somerville’s earlier sentence, which Judge Kastrenakes leveled last month after the 21-year-old missed jury duty. Somerville was a sworn juror in a civil case, but could not be reached when court began on Aug. 21.

The judge rescinded his contempt finding, writing that Somerville has been apologetic, “totally rehabilitated” and no longer needs to be on probation.

“I know he now understands and respects our system of justice and the critical role jurors play in that system,” Kastrenakes wrote. “In conclusion, I do not want even a finding of contempt to be gleaned from a perusal of his background or record.”

Somerville was held in contempt of court, spent 10 days in jail and sentenced to 12 months probation. On Friday, the judge reduced those terms to three months of probation and 30 hours of community service.

Three days later, the judge vacated the probation sentence entirely, while maintaining Somerville had been careless to not show up for jury duty.

Somerville said he overslept and didn’t call the bailiff before heading straight to his afternoon job in an afterschool program at the West Palm Beach city parks department. His absence delayed the court by 45 minutes, according to court records.

Somerville, who had no previous criminal record, read a letter of apology in Kastrenakes’ court on Friday, saying his experience in jail had left him shaken.

“As a result of my irresponsible actions, my life has been forever changed,” he said. “Everything I’ve gone through. I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

Kastrenakes on Monday said he found Somerville’s apology letter to be “moving, sincere and heartfelt.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)