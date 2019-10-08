



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Itching to discover the newest businesses to open in Miami? From a steakhouse and wine bar to a Mexican eatery, read on for a list of the newest spots to open for business near you.

Boss Cow

A newcomer to Brickell, Boss Cow is a brasserie, steakhouse and wine bar that’s located at 1036 S. Miami Ave. With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, this new spot is getting positive attention.

From the friendly customer service to the quality of its steaks, Yelpers have declared Boss Cow a hidden gem. So far, fan favorites include the beef tartare, chicken wings and steak and frites.

San Villa Asian Fusion

Head over to 30 N.E. Third Ave. downtown and you’ll find San Villa Asian Fusion, a new buffet and Asian fusion spot. So far, it’s off to a good start with a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of four reviews.

Expect robust offerings that include appetizers, soups, desserts and entrees. Popular items include the crispy pork belly, dinuguan (Filipino stew), shrimp tempura and orange chicken. Got a sweet tooth? Try the Thai doughnuts or cheesecake flan.

Tacos Frida Luna Mexican Grill

Tacos Frida Luna Mexican Grill is a New American and Tex Mex spot, offering tacos and more, that recently opened its doors at 229 S.W. Eighth St. in Brickell.

Satisfy Tex Mex cravings in a cozy setting with menu offerings like tacos, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas and more. Try the signature Frida torta with mango slices, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and cilantro sauce.

