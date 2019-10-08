



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is just one month left to submit your nominations for the inaugural CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes the top high school football player in South Florida.

There is nobody in South Florida who knows more about high school football than high school recruiting analyst Larry Blustein from the South Florida High School Football Show on 560 WQAM.

Larry recently joined CBS4’s Mike Cugno to talk about the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

“When you take a look at this award, it’s the first of its kind, so we talked about this early on; we talked about what it includes. It’s not just being a great football player, but being a model classroom guy and being someone who people respect and having credibility, things that Nat Moore was all about,” said Larry. “I mean I’m old, I’m not ancient, but when I was a kid I had a chance to see Nat Moore and my dad always told me that Nat Moore wasn’t just a great football player, he was a tremendous human being and all of the coaches and teachers at Miami Edison loved him and that’s what you are looking for.”

One of those players is Xavier Restrepo, according to Larry.

“A Xavier Restrepo from Edison from Deerfield Beach, a kid who was at St. Thomas, a great student, 4.0 in the classroom, committed to the University of Miami, he’s one of those type of guys.”

Larry also mentioned player Derek Wingo, from St. Thomas Aquinas.

“Ya know, we talk about the Wingo’s and some of the guys you’ve done already and all of those players and obviously when you take a look at some of those tremendous athletes, everything comes into play, not just what they do on the football field but what they are in the community. If you are going to make an award after some body you might as well pick a person who exemplifies that.”

Mike’s conversation with Larry was not just about individual players but which local football teams are rising to the top so far this season.

“Everybody kind of put American Heritage on the back burner because they lost a lot of kids, but I think they are a team to watch. They are a team on the rise,” said Larry.

In other divisions, Larry likes South Dade in 8-A, St. Thomas Aquinas in 7-A, and Central in 6-A.

Click here to nominate your favorite South Florida high school football player for the CBS4 inaugural Nat Moore Trophy.