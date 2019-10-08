Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A precautionary boil water order is now lifted in the Las Olas Isles area of Fort Lauderdale following emergency repairs to a 6-inch water main break last week.
The following streets were affected: South Gordon Road; Hendricks Isle; Isle of Venice; Fiesta Way; Nurmi Drive; Mola Avenue; Isle of Capri; Bontona Avenue; Coconut Isle; Lido Drive; San Marco Drive; Coral Way; and Royal Plaza Drive.
Water samples show the water is safe to drink and for all other uses.
Anyone with questions can call the 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.
