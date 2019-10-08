Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating 60-year-old Caroline Norris, who was last seen nearly a month ago in northwest Miami-Dade.
Norris disappeared from her home in the 1100 block of NW 103rd Street on September 11th.
Detectives said Norris told her family she was going to walk to a convenience store, but never returned home.
The 60-year-old, who stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, has trouble with her vision and uses a red and black walker.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and a long black wig.
Anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts is asked to call police (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
