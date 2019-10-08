Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Missing Woman


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating 60-year-old Caroline Norris, who was last seen nearly a month ago in northwest Miami-Dade.

(Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

Norris disappeared from her home in the 1100 block of NW 103rd Street on September 11th.

Detectives said Norris told her family she was going to walk to a convenience store, but never returned home.

The 60-year-old, who stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, has trouble with her vision and uses a red and black walker.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and a long black wig.

Anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts is asked to call police (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

