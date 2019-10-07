



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – An owner is hoping newly obtained surveillance video will help investigators track down her disabled dog that was snatched when her car was stolen.

“Oh God, I need my baby back,” Wanda Ferrari tearfully pleaded.

Zorra, her handicapped shepherd-husky mix, is gone.

“What I care about most is the dog. That is my child. I am going through breast cancer again. She went through it with me the first time,” Ferrari explained. “We rescued her. She’s a rescue. She rescued me, I’m rescuing her. She’s rescuing me back.”

CBS4 News has obtained surveillance video from last Thursday in front of the Dollar Tree at 34th and Andrews in Oakland Park where Zorra and the car were taken.

Ferrari’s car was on, with the AC blowing, while Zorra was inside. That’s when someone is seen getting in.

“It looks like he’s walking up to different cars, checking doors to see what’s open. Then he walked right put to the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon, he opened the door, got in and drove away,” explained Jamie Katz, a private detective who’s working the case.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

Katz figures a reward will get someone talking. She hopes if someone sees a dog with paralyzed hind legs strolling around in a pink dog wheel chair they’ll call in.

“We’re hoping someone just wants $3,000, the reward, no questions asked. Call us, give us the information where Zorra is,” Katz said.

Ferrari’s car is a 2005 Volvo station wagon with Florida tag “Z1JYV.”

Ferrari said she doesn’t care about the car, just getting Zorra home safely.

“Please bring my child home. Please let me know any information you have. I’m going through cancer again. I need her, she’s my rock,” she said.

If you have information about Zorra and where she may be, you can call (561) 860-3783. The reward now stands at $3,000.