



LOXAHATCHEE GROVES – (CBSMiami) — A drone helped rescue a miracle dog trapped under buildings in the Bahamas one month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, located in Loxahatchee Groves in Palm Beach County, is using technology and special recovery teams to locate and save dogs trapped under debris in Marsh Harbor after Hurricane Dorian.

One recent rescue is a dog found trapped under an air conditioner and building debris who was rushed to the ranch to receive lifesaving medical treatment and nourishment, according to Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

“What an incredible story that we were able to discover this dog alive after being trapped for so long. We are using the latest technology for our recovery teams to locate these animals. In this case, drones played a key role,” says Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and President Lauree Simmons.

Simmons says the dog is alive but emaciated.

They have named him “Miracle” because it is a miracle he is still alive.

This is the 138th dog saved by Big Dog Ranch Rescue in the Bahamas and it is working with the Humane Society in the Bahamas to clear shelter space so new dogs can be placed there.

Miracle arrived at the ranch on Friday afternoon.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue says it will continue to transport dogs from the facility and will continue to provide vital life-saving supplies to the Bahamas.

If you would like to help or adopt, go to BDRR.org for more information.