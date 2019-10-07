MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Expect scattered showers for the rest of your Monday with downpours in some spots.

As we head throughout the day, showers and storms will increase.

Localized flooding will be possible due to expected storms over the same area with high rainfall rates. The greatest potential for localized flooding is expected over the east coast metro areas.

Due to clouds and rain around, highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

A small craft advisory is in effect and there is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. It is not safe to go swimming.

Showers and storms will likely be around tonight and overnight.

The rain chance will be even higher Tuesday and Wednesday due to a trough of low pressure moving in from the Keys and deep tropical moisture lifting North across South Florida.

In addition, a frontal boundary will shift slowly south and will keep the moisture in place.

Models forecast the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain through Wednesday with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible over the east coast metro areas.

The rain chance should decrease by Friday and highs will climb closer to 90 degrees due to more sunshine expected.