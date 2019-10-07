



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a job? Dust off you resume and put on your best business attire to attend a major job fair in Miami Lakes.

Representatives from more than 30 top companies will be looking to fill more than 1,300 positions Wednesday, October 9.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel 6842 Main Street.

Companies looking to hire include Trulieve, Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Five Guys, G4S Secure Solutions, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and 30 more companies.

If you plan to go, click here to pre-register. On the website, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”

Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter. When you do meet the recruiter, have an engaging and motivated attitude to make a positive impression

Finally, make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.