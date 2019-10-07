MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday a proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers.

The proposal will raise salaries for more than 101,000 teachers in Florida by raising the minimum salary to $47,500.

The Sunshine State ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $37,636, according to the National Education Association.

By raising the minimum salary to $47,500, Florida will rank second in the nation for starting teacher pay.

“We are experiencing a teacher shortage in Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “With a strong economy and plenty of jobs available in other fields, unfortunately too many college graduates are unwilling to enter the teaching profession. My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 will help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves. This is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the legislature to make this a reality.”

“Getting a great teacher in front of every child is the number one proven way to get great outcomes for students,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Today, Governor Ron DeSantis is elevating Florida’s teachers like never before and is making a statement nationally that Florida is the Education State and he is the Education Governor. Florida going from number 26 to number 2 in the nation in starting pay sends a clear signal to Florida’s teachers and our entire education family that we are ready to celebrate our teachers and foster lifelong success for our students.”

The raise for teachers is included in the proposed 2020 budget recommendation. DeSantis doesn’t have to release his full budget proposal until December.