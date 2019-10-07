Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School in Southwest Miami-Dade is under arrest Monday afternoon for making a threat on social media.
Miami-Dade Schools confirmed the arrest to CBS4 News and said the threat was made in a group chat.
The student who made the threat was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police.
The school district is not releasing information on the student’s arrest or the nature of the threat.
The school is locatedd in the 3600 block of SW 147th Avenue.
