BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The principal of Pioneer Middle has issued a letter to parents that the school has a confirmed case of the Mumps.

The letter, dated Oct. 4, included information to help parents identify signs and symptoms in their child.

Those signs and symptoms are as follows:

Fever

Headache

Feeling of weakness

Loss of appetite

Earache (aggravated by chewing)

Swelling under the jaw

Swelling and tenderness/pain in the neck

Students that exhibit these symptoms will be excluded from school.

To be permitted back in, students will be required to have a note from a healthcare provider stating they are no longer contagious.

The viral disease is transmitted by droplet spread and direct contact with saliva of an infected person.

The incubation period is anywhere from two to three weeks.

Anyone with questions can call Pioneer Middle School at (754) 323-4100.