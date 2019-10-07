Comments
DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 17-year-old Jack Brown who has autism.
Brown was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Deerfield Beach High School located at 910 Buck Pride Way.
His family said they moved from Indianapolis in June and he has no sense of direction.
They added that he has no money or phone on him.
The 17-year-old is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, please call 911.
