FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A precautionary boil water order remains in effect for parts of Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Isles area following a water main break last week.
The following streets are affected: South Gordon Road; Hendricks Isle; Isle of Venice; Fiesta Way; Nurmi Drive; Mola Avenue; Isle of Capri; Bontona Avenue; Coconut Isle; Lido Drive; San Marco Drive; Coral Way; and Royal Plaza Drive.
The boil water order will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results are received.
Test results from water samples taken on Sunday, October 6 passed. Additional water samples will be taken Monday, October 7, and those test results are expected Tuesday, October 8.
Until the all clear is given, residents should bring all water used for cooking, drinking, and brushing your teeth, to a rolling boil for at least a minute or use bottled water.
City crews will continue to conduct high velocity, unidirectional flushing at fire hydrants in the Las Olas Isles area. While the controlled flushing is taking place, residents may experience a temporary drop in water pressure and water may become slightly discolored. Residents will also see water on the streets and roadways.
Anyone with questions can call the 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.
