



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital on Saturday after a plane went down into a marsh near Pembroke Pines.

The small Champion 7ECA landed in shallow waters around 4:30 p.m. near Johnson Road and US-27.

The pilot and passenger were the only two on board.

Officials said both men were seriously injured.

Pictures show one of the men trapped inside the small aircraft.

A representative from Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue said, “We were called to assist the city of Pembroke Pines for an aircraft that had crashed into the marsh and we received a report that they were pinned.

“The person that we took care of who was trapped, I believe it was the pilot, but I’m not sure… he had broken leg and a broken hip and they were entrapped in the wreckage.“

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue air rescued one patient, while Broward Fire Rescue used an airboat to rescue the other before airlifting him to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Fire rescue used GPS to locate one of the victims in shallow waters.

Officials said the men were lucky to have a working phone to call 911 and that there was a boater nearby.

“It was a gentleman from Max Fish Camp down the levee, a couple miles down, who was on the scene also, so there was a civilian air boat on the scene assisting us,” the fire rescue official said.

Officials said the men are stable.