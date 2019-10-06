  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Brian Flores Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami Beach Shooting, Miami News

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at Collins Avenue and 10th Street.

Investigators said a woman got in some sort of fight with a man, who shot at her at least three times. The woman died on the scene.

“My immediate reaction would be to help the victim in any possible manner,” said witness Bryan Davilla. “When I checked quickly, Miami Beach Police Department were there immediately. But, unfortunate, when I got there she was… dead.”

Miami Beach police said the man took off, throwing his gun before 11th Street. He’s still on the run.

Some roads in that area are closed as police investigate.

Comments