Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at Collins Avenue and 10th Street.
Investigators said a woman got in some sort of fight with a man, who shot at her at least three times. The woman died on the scene.
“My immediate reaction would be to help the victim in any possible manner,” said witness Bryan Davilla. “When I checked quickly, Miami Beach Police Department were there immediately. But, unfortunate, when I got there she was… dead.”
Miami Beach police said the man took off, throwing his gun before 11th Street. He’s still on the run.
Some roads in that area are closed as police investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.