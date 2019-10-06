



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Hundreds upon hundreds of José José fans gathered in Miami on Sunday to honor the life of the late Mexican music icon.

The “Prince of Song” was beloved across Latin America and among Hispanics in the United States.

Hundreds of his fans with Mexican, Colombian, Argentine and other Latino origins arrived Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium to pay respects at a ceremony open to the public.

José José rose to stardom in 1970 with his hit “El Triste” or “The Sad One.” Always dressed elegantly, the gifted singer was a combination of baritone and lyric tenor and revered for his ability to sustain long notes.

The Latin American cultural icon told fans in 2017 that he was battling pancreatic cancer.

He died eight days ago at age 71 in his Miami home.

