ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — It was an aerial scare for hundreds of people who got stuck in the sky at Disney World for hours.

News outlets report that the new Disney Skyliner cable cars became stuck in the air Saturday night.

A Disney spokeswoman told the Orlando Sentinel that there were no reported injuries.

Passengers reported on social media that they had been stuck on the enclosed cable cars for more than an hour. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

The Skyliner air gondolas opened to visitors last week.

The cable cars whisk visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph.

No more than 10 people are allowed in each cable car.