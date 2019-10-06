WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Firefighters in Coral Springs gave a whole new meaning to an engine that “purrs!”

A Coral Springs firefighter carrying the rescued kitten. (Source: Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department)

The firefighters were forced to disassemble the entire engine compartment on a SUV to reach a kitten trapped inside.

Incredibly, the cat wasn’t hurt, but the same can’t be said about the car.

The fire department posted a picture on twitter, saying:

“Strange noises from your engine may be something totally unexpected, like a kitty cat!   It took quite some time to disassemble the engine compartment and put it back together after getting the cat out.  Great job Station 80!  #Meow”

