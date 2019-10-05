



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s a place inside Virgin MiamiCentral called La Estación American Brasserie where the food is just as “on track” as the trains themselves!

La Estación, which means “the station“ is a 240-seat, 10,000-square-foot restaurant and bar, created by the Juvia group featuring private event spaces, a fun decor, and a large open kitchen.

Guests can dine in the full-service restaurant, or “grab a sushi roll and go.” They can also grab a drink at the bar or get coffee and dessert.

The food is all American, but there’s a hint of France in the dishes thanks to Executive Chef Pierre Morat.

“The idea was an American Brasserie atmosphere so we have some American most classic items, like sliders, pizza, roasted chicken but then we try to bring a French twist with some techniques, especially in the sauces,” said Chef Pierre.

One of those classic dishes is the is the Cobb Salad and it is a best seller.

Here is Chef Pierre and CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo with today’s Digital Bite.

INGREDIENTS (FOR 5 PEOPLE):

1 chicken breast cooked & cuted in cubes season w/ evoo, salt & pepper

Bacon Bites

5 soft boiled eggs

1 mini cucumber sliced

2 gem lettuces cut in half with LXV dressing

200 gr gorgonzola cut in small pieces

20 pcs cherry tomatoes cut in half w/ evoo, salt & pepper

2 seasoned mashed avocados

1 bunch of arugula

INSTRUCTIONS:

Season all the ingredients and combine them

RANCH DRESSING:

200 gr mayonnaise

50gr heavy cream

50 gr plain yogurt

20 gr Dijon mustard

50 gr onion powder

10 gr garlic powder

5 gr paprika

blend of chopped chives, parsley & dill

salt, pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS: