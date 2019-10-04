Comments
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) –Two men are in critical condition Friday after being shot outside a Homestead nightclub.
A witness tells CBS4 News it happened outside of the El Diamante nightclub and bar.
That witness says he heard between 15 to 20 shots fired and saw one of the victims had been shot multiple times including in the head.
Two men were rushed to Jackson South Hospital. One was airlifted and the other taken by ambulance.
Police say there are no suspects in custody and have no motive for the shooting.
