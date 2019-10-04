Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s another major traffic alert South Florida drivers need to know about regarding the SR 836/Dolphin Expressway this weekend.
There will be a complete closure of the SR 836/Dolphin Expressway interchange at NW 27th Avenue for placement of asphalt friction, according to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.
The interchange will close Friday, Oct. 4 at 11:00 p.m. and reopen on Monday, Oct. 7 at 5:00 a.m.
This includes all entrance and exit ramps as well as all lanes on NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street. Drivers are advised to follow the detours.
Click here to see the details of each detour or read below.
You must log in to post a comment.