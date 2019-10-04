  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A gas leak in Miami Beach has kept several roads shutdown for hours Friday morning.

Crews are currently working to cap the gas leak in Miami Beach along Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive which started around 6:00 a.m.

Collins Avenue and Indian Creeek Drive remains closed between 23rd through 27th Street.

Alternate routes including Pine Tree Road, Alton Road and Prairie Avenue.

 

