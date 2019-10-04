



LAUDERDHILL (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill couple was hospitalized Friday morning after being attacked by a wild animal, possibly a bobcat.

According to the Lauderhill Fire Department, the woman and her husband were out for an early morning walk in the area of 6080 NW 44th Street when the incident occurred.

Lt. Jerry Gonzalez told the Sun Sentinel it happened around 6:15 a.m. near the Greens of Inverrary Apartment complex.

In addition, the report states, her husband says the bobcat came out of the bushes and attacked his wife causing injuries to her face and arms. The husband also hurt his leg trying to help her and both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Florida is home to two predatory big cats, the wild bobcat and the Florida panther. The bobcat, sometimes called the Florida lynx or wildcat, is the smaller of the two but also you’re more likely to spot it in the wild in even in your backyard, according to sciencing.com. A male bobcat weighs 20 to 30 pounds, and a female weighs between 15 and 25 pounds.

The bobcat is abundant in Florida, so it is not listed as endangered or threatened.

This is a developing story and will be updated, as more information is available.