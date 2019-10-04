MILTON (CBSMiami/CNN) — A Florida woman involved in a bizarre camel-biting incident is now talking about her ordeal.

“I never expected anything like this to ever happen,” said Gloria Lancaster.

Lancaster’s husband is a truck driver so the two of them have visited the Tiger Truck Stop. The truck stop is a cafe, gas station, and animal attraction about 15 miles south of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but the Sept. 18 visit is one they will never forget.

Photos show Lancaster just minutes before she found herself being crushed underneath ‘Joe Joe’, a 600-pound camel, with only one-way out.

“God will always make a way out where there is no way. On the side of my face was his testicles and I couldn’t do anything with my arms so I’m not gonna lie, I bit them!” she explained.

Security video shows Lancaster nearly being crushed after she entered his enclosure to get her tiny, deaf dog who ran underneath the barbed wire into the pen.

Even though she has significant injuries, including a broken collarbone and bruised ribs, she is not blaming the camel.

“If I had to do it over, even though I’m hurt and facing surgeries, I would do it again,” she said.

Lancaster admits she made a mistake not having her dog on a leash, but she blames the owner for the enclosure not being secure.

“The owner should have made sure, he says he wants a petting zoo and wants children to be able to make sure that it’s safe before you put a child in that environment.”

The manager of the Tiger Truck Stop says this is the first incident at their location.

“None of this would have happened if they just would’ve had the dog on a leash instead of letting it roam free in a truck stop,” said Tiger Truck Stop Manager Pamela Bossier.

Lancaster is recovering from significant injuries, including a broken collarbone and bruised ribs, but she does not blame Joe Joe.

“Someone asked me yesterday what would I like to happen to the camel? Nothing. I don’t want anything to happen to the camel.”

The truck stop owner says they have secured the pen with barbed wire and put up leash-law signs.

Lancaster is also denying that she and husband threw treats for their dog into the camel’s enclosure.

