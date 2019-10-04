BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — An endangered baby loggerhead turtle that washed up on a Florida beach had eaten 104 pieces of plastic.

The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton tweeted a picture of the tiny dead sea turtle Wednesday alongside the pieces of plastic found in its belly.

The turtle was among a group of washbacks that were taken in by the nature center. The center said 100% of the turtles that didn’t make it had plastic in their intestinal tracts.

Tiny turtles washing up on beaches need our help. 100% of ours that didn't survive had plastic in their GI tracts. This tiny loggerhead had eaten 104 pieces of plastic. We all need to do our part to keep our oceans #plasticfree. #reducereuserecycle #trashfreeseas #lovegumbolimbo pic.twitter.com/CIQdY1MMeY — Gumbo Limbo Nature Center (@GumboLimboNC) October 2, 2019

Officials at the center said it’s a “sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free.”

Gumbo Limbo provides environmental education, research and conservation on a protected barrier island.

