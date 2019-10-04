  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Democratic senator wants to require high-school students to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, filed a bill (SB 432) on Thursday that would require high schools to provide CPR training as part of physical-education curriculums or other curriculums designated by the schools.

The bill is filed for consideration during the legislative session that starts Jan. 14.

The training would have to be based on instructional programs established by organizations such as the American Heart Association or the American Red Cross.

