FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for parts of Fort Lauderdale as emergency repair crews try to fix a water main break at Las Olas Boulevard and San Marco Drive.
The advisory effects homes and businesses on Mola Avenue, Isle of Capri Drive, Bontona Avenue, Coconut Isle Drive, Lido Drive, San Marco Drive, Coral Way, Royal Plaza Drive, South Gordon Road, Hendricks Isle, Isle of Venice Drive, Fiesta Way and Nurmi Drive.
Those affected will experience low water pressure and temporary water service interruptions.
The notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.
Until then, bring all water used for cooking, drinking, and brushing your teeth, to a rolling boil for at least a minute or use bottled water.
The same neighborhood was hit by an extended boil water order just two months ago.
Anyone with questions can call the 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.
You must log in to post a comment.