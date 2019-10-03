



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a lot more going on than just trains at Virgin MiamiCentral. The mixed-use development, which is also the hub of Virgin Trains, formerly known as Brightline, has quite the happening foodie scene, which includes La Estación American Brasserie, or “The Station.”

It is an elevated culinary experience thanks to French born Executive Chef Pierre Morat.

“The idea was an American Brasserie atmosphere so we have some American classic items, like sliders, pizza, and roasted chicken but then we try to bring a French twist with some techniques, especially in the sauces,” explained Chef Pierre to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The 240-seat, 10,000-square-foot restaurant and bar, created by the Juvia Group features private event spaces, a fun decor and a large open kitchen. Guests can dine in the full-service restaurant, or simply “grab a sushi roll and go,” according to one sign.

They can also grab a drink at the bar or get coffee and dessert. Train travelers do come in often, but it is the working crowd in the Central Business District that fills the seats.

“We have a big lunch every day and one of the things we are good at is serving food fast, fast for business lunches,” said Chef Pierre.

In the kitchen, Chef Pierre creates dishes from his American designed menu, like classic cheeseburger sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized shallots & fries.

“I’m very proud of this recipe because I have lot of American guests and they come see me in the kitchen and say these sliders are one of the best, if not the best they’ve had,” he said proudly.

“The French chef nails the American burger, that’s amazing,” adds Petrillo.

A signature favorite is Roasted Chicken au jus, with Diablo Sauce & fingerling potatoes.

“I have to tell you this could be in a five star restaurant in New York. It’s special, it’s fancy, and not over seasoned. It’s delicious. Now know why it’s a favorite,” Petrillo said.

On to the classic American, but somehow more elegant, Cobb Salad, and then finally the perfect pan seared wild salmon with beurre blanc & steamed asparagus.

“I make it with Prosecco and shallots and I add cream and butter, lots of butter,” said Chef.

La Estación American Brasserie, where the food is just as “on track” as the trains themselves!

It is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4:00 p.m. and then from four to 7:00 p.m. for happy hour.