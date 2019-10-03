



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Three college campuses in Davie are on high alert after police say a man with a rifle was spotted near one of them.

It all started at 9:38 p.m. when Florida Atlantic University tweeted:

“F.A.U ALERT (#1): Police Activity on Davie campus at 09:36pm on 10/3/2019. Remain alert. Seek shelter in secure location. Follow police instructions.”

The followed up with another tweet at 9:55:

“F.A.U ALERT (#2): Reported man with gun on Davie campus near the baseball fields at 0954PM on 10/3/19. Remain alert. Seek shelter in secure location.”

According to Davie police, a white male with a rifle was spotted on FAU’s campus.

Broward College then tweeted they were going into lockdown due to the police activity in the area.

“BC Alert: Central Campus – Shelter in place. The campus is on lockdown due to police activity in the area. Please await further instructions.”

Nova Southeastern University followed up with a tweet of their own telling students to stay away from the campus.

“NSU ALERT: Police activity on the Davie Campus. Avoid Campus. If on campus, stay inside until the all clear is issued.”

NSU placed its Davie campus on lockdown at 10:23 p.m. It then lifted the emergency alert, giving an “all clear” nearly an hour later.

Still no update on FAU or Broward College.

All students on or around these campuses are urged to seek safety and remain indoors.

Anyone with information should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.