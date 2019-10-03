



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family members and friends wept Thursday as fellow students delivered a special and heartfelt message to the teen hero who died risking his life to save two people from drowning.

Crisitan Burgos’ mother, Maria Del Carmen Avenado, was consoled inside the auditorium at Booker T. Washington High School.

“I’m so proud of him. He is going to be helping me even when he is an angel,” said Christopher Castillo, Burgo’s friend.

Burgos is remembered as a hero – the letters spelled out by students on the school’s football field.

Burgos saved a mother and her 9-year-old son from drowning Monday at Virginia Key but was pulled under by the current and rushed to the hospital where he died Wednesday afternoon.

“Cristian is truly the best we have to offer,” Principal William Aristide said.

Avenado was given a plaque for her son’s actions.

“This is a very hard time for us and this was so unexpected. He touched all of us and we are so proud of him,” said Katherine Zamora, Burgos’ cousin.

Burgos’ grandmother, Enriqueta Zamora, said this wasn’t the first time he put his life on the line for someone else. She said the teen saved a West Palm Beach girl from drowning a year ago by jumping in and getting her.

Principal Aristide said Burgos will be honored at the Thursday night football game and students will wear white colors Friday in his honor.

“All the students are here to celebrate him and we look at this as a celebration of this outstanding young man,” he said.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he felt humbled and inspired by the teenager’s actions.

“I feel humbled. I feel Emotional and I feel very inspired by this very heroic young man who gave his life to save the lives of two other individuals,” he said. “He’s a hero whose memory will go in the lives he saved and in the hearts and lives he touched. He will never be forgotten.”

Carvalho announced a $20,000 scholarship fund in Burgos’ honor for other students who demonstrate courage and selflessness on behalf of others.

At Miami City Hall, Burgos’ mother met with Mayor Francis Suarez for help bringing the late teen’s father from Nicaragua to Miami for his funeral next week.

“We’re here to help bring her husband here to pay his respects and that’s why we are grateful to Rick Scott’s office because of the paperwork being filed for a humanitarian visa,” Suarez said.

Carvalho said he too was doing everything he could to bring Burgos’ father back to South Florida. He has spoken to members of the congressional delegation, including Donna Shalala. She told him she would reach out to the state department.

Meanwhile, family members said they have reached their goal on GoFundMe for expenses. Organizer Lidia Zamora, released a statement thanking everyone:

“We are extremely grateful to the community for helping us reach our goal. Words aren’t enough to thank all of you for helping us. God bless you all. To the people who have been supporting us through prayer and also have donated, please stay in touch with us, we will be sharing the details about the memorial that will be held on Monday morning to honor and celebrate Cristian.”