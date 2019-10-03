Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities called off the search for a man who went missing while diving off Deerfield Beach on Sunday.
The US Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday that crews searched 3,932 square-nautical miles over 68 hours to located the missing 55-year-old diver.
The man was diving from the Lady Go Diver boat late Sunday afternoon.
He didn’t resurface with the rest of the group and the boat’s captain notified the Coast Guard.
A number of agencies assisted in the search.
