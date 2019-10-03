MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a friendly battle between the City of Miami Beach Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department over who did it better when it comes to helping someone pop the question.

On August 20, Miami-Dade Intracoastal District officers were happy to provide “back-up” for a surprise marriage proposal.

They videotaped the romantic gesture and posted it on their Twitter account.

And yes, she said ‘Yes!’

Intracoastal District officers were happy to provide “back-up” for this surprise marriage #proposal, and she said yes 💍🚔

Congratulations to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/bQpPbWc5KP — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 20, 2019

Then, Wednesday morning, Miami Beach police got into the marriage proposal game and pulled over the driver of a white sports coupe so her boyfriend could pop the question as well.

They also posted the video on Twitter.

💍 SHE SAID YES: There are a few moments in your life that you’d like to be memorable. Your proposal should be at the top of that list. We are so happy we were able to help create this beautiful memory. ❤️ #YourMBPD #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/hgpfMUP07L — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2019

Miami Beach police said they were happy to help create this beautiful memory.

Now, Miami Beach Police want to know who did it better?

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, Miami-Beach police wrote “Challenge Accepted.” Which proposal did you love more?

The one where Miami-Dade Police assisted or the one where Miami-Beach Police helped?

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! Let's hear from our followers. Twitter, whose proposal video did you love? 💍 🚓 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2019

You can also vote “Both were great”

Congratulations to both couples!