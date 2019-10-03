  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Good News, Local TV, Marriage Proposal, Miami Beach Police Department, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police Department

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a friendly battle between the City of Miami Beach Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department over who did it better when it comes to helping someone pop the question.

On August 20, Miami-Dade Intracoastal District officers were happy to provide “back-up” for a surprise marriage proposal.

They videotaped the romantic gesture and posted it on their Twitter account.

And yes, she said ‘Yes!’

Then, Wednesday morning, Miami Beach police got into the marriage proposal game and pulled over the driver of a white sports coupe so her boyfriend could pop the question as well.

They also posted the video on Twitter.

 

Miami Beach police said they were happy to help create this beautiful memory.

Now, Miami Beach Police want to know who did it better?

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, Miami-Beach police wrote “Challenge Accepted.” Which proposal did you love more?

The one where Miami-Dade Police assisted or the one where Miami-Beach Police helped?

You can also vote “Both were great”

Congratulations to both couples!

Comments