



KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – Do you know anyone who drives a white van covered with “Dirty Hooker” decals?

If you do, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is looking for two men who threatened to kidnap and kill Key Largo convenience store employees and their families.

According to the convenience store clerk and another witness, the two men entered the Chevron gas station, 106200 Overseas Highway, Wednesday night shortly before 8:00 p.m.

They told the store clerk they needed to speak to the store manager. She told them the manager was not there.

One of the suspects said the manager owes him money and then demanded all the money in the cash register.

The clerk refused.

The suspect did not like that and threatened to kidnap and kill her as well as kidnap the store manager’s children if they were not paid the money. The clerk still refused.

After checking the manager’s office, which was empty, they left.

Store surveillance video shows the men talking to the clerk and then leave in a white Ford van covered with “Dirty Hooker” decals. The van drove southbound on U.S. 1.

If you know anything about these suspects, call Detective Ian Barnett at 305-853-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.